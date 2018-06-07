Wildlife experts share tips to stay bear-aware this camping season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Just days after a family was attacked by a black bear while camping, FOX31 wants to help you be prepared to keep wildlife away from your tent this summer.

Wildlife experts said bears in particular are going to explore all food sources, so having something as small as a tube of toothpaste or even a granola bar in your tent, could attract them.

FOX31: “What do you like most about camping?”

Judy Jacobsen: “Not being at work.”

Like many of us in the summer months, Judy Jacobsen, heads to the high country to escape reality. She surrounds herself with nature and enjoys talking in the sights and sounds of wildlife.

“This is their habitat. You’re just a guest here,” Jacobsen said.

But even this seasoned camper made a mistake.

“Our first night here we accidentally left out the garbage and in the morning it had been gone through by something with very sharp teeth,” Jacobsen said.

That’s why wildlife experts say you must keep a clean campsite.

“Bears are inherently driven by their stomachs. The greatest problem that we see is poor trash habits. People leave food out, they don’t properly secure it,” Justin Olson, District Wildlife Manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Just days ago, a family in the Red Feather Lakes area was trampled by a bear while sleeping in their tent.

“The tent here as an example - to the cooking area, you’re looking at 100 yards. That’s generally a good distance,” Olson said.

Parks and Wildlife experts say do not bring anything with an odor inside your tent, that includes snacks, scented toiletries, even some bug sprays.

“Also you don’t want to sleep in the clothes that you cook in the night before,” Olson.

Don’t forget to pack bear spray just in case you have a close encounter.

“Aim for the head or the face area, and discharge a fog,” Olson said.

Following these steps can not only make for a great camping trip, but it can also prevent a wildlife officials from bear having to be put down for acting aggressively in pursuit of your food.

“It can save a bear’s life,” Olson said.

“You have to be smart when you’re camping. Safety first,” Olson said.

Olson urges campers to put your food in a secure bear-resistant container. He said you could also hang it from a tree. “Ten, fifteen, twenty feet up. If you hang it, it needs to be out far enough from the main center trunk,” Olson said.

For more information on bear safety click here.