Uber driver accused of fatally shooting passenger charged with murder

DENVER — An Uber driver accused of shooting and killing a passenger has been charged with murder, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Michael Hancock, 29, was charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation in the shooting early Friday on Interstate 25 near University Boulevard.

The charge alleges that Hancock shot and killed passenger Hyun Kim, 45 about 2 a.m. Friday.

Hancock’s first court appearance has not been scheduled.

“This is ridiculous,” Hancock’s father said after the decision was announced. “My son will be vindicated and unfortunately we’ll probably have to spend a lot of money to do that.”