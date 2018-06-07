Two more security guards charged in alleged Union Station assault

DENVER — Two more RTD-contracted security guards have been charged in connection with an assault on a man inside a restroom at Union Station.

Victor Diaz, 28, has been charged with first-degree assault. Taylor Taggert, 27, is charged with being an accessory to first-degree assault and intimidating a witness or victim.

Security guard James Hunter, 34, was previously charged on June 1 with first-degree assault and intimidating a witness or victim.

Prosecutors allege that on April 20, after a verbal confrontation, Hunter, who was employed by Allied Universal under contract to RTD, assaulted a man in a Union Station bathroom. Diaz is accused of assisting Hunter.

“Taggert was an accessory to the commission of the crime in attempting to cover up the incident after the fact,” a release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office said, in part.

Both Hunter and Taggert are accused of intimating a witness into submitting a false statement to police.

The man who was allegedly assaulted reported the incident to the Denver Police Department on May 17.

Hunter is scheduled to appear in court on June 13. Taggert will appear the following day. Diaz’s first court date is planned for June 19.