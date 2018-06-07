Three charged in shooting death of Aurora man

AURORA, Colo. — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a man in Aurora in January, the city’s police department announced Thursday.

William Ardoin, 34, is charged with first-degree murder. Barbara Walker, 29, and Raymond Walker Sr., 64, each face one count of accessory to first-degree murder.

Ardoin also faces various lesser charges.

Erik Leon Baker, 44, was found dead in a ditch in early January. He died from a gunshot wound to the head. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office said it was a homicide.

A passerby spotted the body near East 26th Avenue and North Himalaya Road, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said Baker was killed more than 10 miles away in the 800 block of North Kenton Street, near Interstate 70 and Smith Road.

APD lauded its detectives for their perseverance in investigating the case.