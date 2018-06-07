After record-tying highs past 2 days, streak of 90s to continue into weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The streak of 90-degree high temperatures continues Thursday in Denver and along the Front Range.

It's expected to reach 94 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The record high is 98 degrees set in 2004 and 2006.

The record high temperatures has been tied the past two days.

On Wednesday, Denver tied the record high after hitting 95 degrees, matching the mark set in 2006.

It was also 95 degrees on Tuesday, tying the record set in 1946

There will be sunshine and a 10 percent chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm across the Front Range.

There's a risk for severe thunderstorms across the eastern Plains with large hail, high winds and a tornado.

The mountains can expect morning sunshine and a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures will continue into the mid-90s at near record levels on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is a 10 percent chance of dry, gusty thunderstorms on Saturday. Otherwise, there will be lots of sunshine.

It will be cooler on Monday in the mid-80s behind a cold front.

