× Shots fired when police try to contact suspect in Louisville, suspect taken to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Police said shots were fired during an altercation with a suspect in Louisville Thursday evening. No officers were hurt and no information was given about the suspect’s condition.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East South Boulder.

A police statement says officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle for a possible narcotics violation in the Village Square Shopping Center in Louisville.

“As the officers made contact an altercation ensued and shots were fired. The involved officers were not injured, and a suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment,” the statement from Louisville police said.

Police did not release any other information about the shooting.