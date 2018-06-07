Person killed after being dragged by RTD bus near downtown Littleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- One person was killed after being hit and dragged by an RTD bus near downtown Littleton Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Littleton police said the person was dragged from Prince Street to near Windermere Street -- a distance of several blocks.

Police have closed eastbound Littleton Boulevard between Prince and Windermere Streets while authorities investigate.

Littleton Police are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian and an RTD Bus. The EB Lanes of Littleton Blvd. are shut down between Prince and Windermere #Littleton #cotraffic #LittletonPolice — Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) June 7, 2018

