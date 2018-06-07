Person killed after being dragged by RTD bus near downtown Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. -- One person was killed after being hit and dragged by an RTD bus near downtown Littleton Thursday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Littleton police said the person was dragged from Prince Street to near Windermere Street -- a distance of several blocks.
Police have closed eastbound Littleton Boulevard between Prince and Windermere Streets while authorities investigate.
Police have closed eastbound Littleton Boulevard between Prince and Windermere Streets while authorities investigate.