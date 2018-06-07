No charges yet against dancing FBI agent who allegedly fired gun after backflip in a bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- You've probably seen the video of off-duty FBI agent Chase Bishop doing a backflip in a Denver nightclub, his gun flying to the ground, and the gun accidentally firing when he went to pick it up.

A man in the crowd, Tom Reddington, was shot in the leg.

One question many people have is why does someone who just shot someone else not get arrested right away?

We caught up with Denver police spokesman Sonny Jackson Thursday. He was reluctant to go on camera at first and explain how you can shoot someone in front of dozens of witnesses and not be arrested.

Police responded to the scene after the shooting earl Saturday morning. Bishop was released to an FBI supervisor that night and not arrested.

Denver police now says it's going to review how this case was handled. They're not calling it an internal investigation, but it sounds like one.

"We`re not going to assume it was a bad decision. It was a judgment call by the folks who were there that night," Jackson said. "They may have had a very good reason for that so we`ll wait until we get this investigation completed and we`ll ask those questions."

Police anticipate there will be a decision any day now about what charges Agent Chase Bishop will face. No one expects him to just walk away from this incident.

Sources tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers he will likely face second degree assault.

We're told investigators want to talk to more witnesses and they want to know if the agent had been drinking alcohol that night. Toxicology tests usually take about two weeks, but we're told prosecutors are not expected to wait that long before making a charging decision.