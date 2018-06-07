More record heat possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hot temperatures will be sticking around through the weekend. Our forecast highs in Denver each day will be close to record levels in the low to mid 90s.

#cowx the heat continues heading into the weekend for Denver...we've already tied to record highs this week at 95 degrees...more records this weekend are within reach pic.twitter.com/T7ZUFVGTSz — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) June 7, 2018

There will be plenty of sunshine and some wind at times. We may have an isolated gusty & dry thunderstorms on Saturday. Otherwise, most places will stay dry through Sunday.

We will get relief from the heat starting on Monday as highs return to the cooler 80s for most of next week. We will also add in a chance for afternoon thunderstorms with rain starting on Wednesday. And, given the hot & dry stretch the rain will certainly be needed and welcomed.

