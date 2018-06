Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dahlia has been in training with Freedom Service Dogs for 7 months. She came from The Prison Trained K-9 Companion Program. She has been matched with a US Army veteran who has mobility challenges, anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Dahlia has been trained in several tasks to help mitigate the effects of these disabilities.

Freedom Service Dogs Summer 2018 Graduation

June 23, 11am – 1pm

Parker Arts, Culture & Events Center

20000 Pikes Peak Avenue



Parker, CO 80138