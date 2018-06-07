Man sentenced for running over, killing grandfather while drunk in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced to three years in prison for vehicular homicide-DUI in the death of his grandfather, the District Attorney’s Office for Adams and Broomfield Counties said Thursday.

Jason Peasnall, 34, had just dropped off his grandfather on the 8000 block of Downing Street in Adams County on Aug. 16, 2017. He then ran over the 93-year-old man, killing him.

The DA’s Office said Peasnall admitted to drinking and using marijuana and other drugs the day of the homicide. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.16, twice the legal limit to drive of .08.

Deputy DA Ashley Shelton said Peasnall has a long history of substance abuse problems, including one previous DUI conviction. She also said the case was especially difficult because the victim and defendant are from the same family.