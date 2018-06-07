Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Established in 1993, Lifeline has adopted almost 36,000 puppies to families across the Rocky Mountain Region, Kansas, Texas, and New Mexico.

Lifeline Puppy Rescue Open Saturday and Sunday - 11:00am to 3:00pm

CALL US hotline at (303)-655-9696 for a recorded list of the puppies available for adoption, adoption hours, and directions to your new puppy. Or you can email us at lifelinepuppyrescue@yahoo.com and we will respond to your inquiry as soon as possible.

Hours & Directions:

Click here for a map

From the Southwest:

Take I-25 north to 104th. Take 104th east about 3 miles to Riverdale Road. Take Riverdale Road north about 8 miles to 15171 Riverdale Road. We are on the west side - look for the mailbox as well as the Lifeline sign.