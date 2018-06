× Crash kills woman and girl on Highway 85 in Fort Lupton

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A woman and girl were killed in a two vehicle crash in Fort Lupton Thursday evening.

The crash happened on US Highway 85 and 14th Street. The northbound lanes of Highway 85 were closed during the investigation.

Details about how it happened, or about the victims had not been released late Thursday. There was no word on whether other people were hurt.