Colorado’s Best contest for a chance at a advance screening of INCREDIBLES 2

Enter our exclusive Colorado’s Best contest for a chance to suit up your family at an advance screening of INCREDIBLES 2 in Denver on Monday, June 11th! For your chance to win a family four-pack of reserved seats to the screening event and four INCREDIBLES 2 t-shirts, please email AlliedIMDenver@gmail.com with your full name and birthdate, and include “INCREDIBLE COLORADO” in the subject line to qualify. Entry deadline is Friday, June 8th at 11:00AM MT and winners will be contacted then via email. *ONE entry per household. Must be 13 years or older to enter. INCREDIBLES 2 is in theaters on June 15th! #INCREDIBLES2