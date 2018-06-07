× Colorado Shakespeare Festival

The Colorado Shakespeare Festival kicks off a new era in its 61st season with Love’s Labour’s Lost and Richard III, as originally announced in October. For the first time in many years, CSF will also put on two plays not written by the Bard: Cyrano de Bergerac and You Can’t Take it With You. A play thought to be co-written by William Shakespeare and Thomas Kyd, Edward III, will round out this year’s summer season.



June 8-Aug. 12, 2018

University of Colorado Boulder

Tickets start at $20