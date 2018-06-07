Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old missing from 136th and Holly in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl missing from Thornton.

Authorities say they’re looking for Kyley Phipps. They say the girl was possibly taken by Donetta Phipps from the area of 136th Avenue and Holly Street.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says police believe she could possibly be in a black 2012 Nissan Pathfinder with Colorado License plate 204NKQ.

Thornton police say Kyley was last seen around noon on Thursday with Donetta Phipps.

Donetta Phipps was ordered to relinquish the child at 1 p.m. Thursday and failed to show up.

Police said they’re concerned the child is in imminent physical and emotional danger.

Anyone who sees Kyley, Donetta or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Kyley Phipps description:

2 years old

White female

Brown hair, brown eyes

Hair in high pig tails

Donetta Phipps description: