Dead Battery Club is a new all day lounge and eatery located on Platte Street.
Wine Down on Platte (1/2 price bottles of wine on our sommelier's list)
Every Monday 3pm-Close (10pm)
Dead Battery Club - 2420 17th Street Suite 103, Denver (behind Denver Beer Co. in the Wework)
1/2 price bottles of wine
Chadwick - Lithium Cocktail
2oz Overholt Rye Whisky
.5 oz Cafe Amaro
.5 oz Demara Simple Syrup
2 dashes Black Walnut Bitters
Rum soaked coffee beans ignited as garnish
Scott - Spinach & Artichoke Buns & Miso Pork Belly
Dough
1100g water
5 lbs flour
22g salt
100g milk
25g yeast
125g butter
200g sugar
80g grape seed oil
50g charcoal
Filing
1lb spinach steam, cooled, squeeze water
.5lb cream cheese
.5lb chevre
1T garlic minced
12 baby artichokes cooked and in oil chopped
1t salt
1t black pepper
1t lemon zest
Pork Belly Rub
1 cup miso
1/2 c salt
3/4 c sugar
2t ginger
1t allspice
Marinate 24 hours
Roast 300 degrees for 3 hours covered until tender
Jalapeno Radish Slaw
1 head cabbage
1-2 carrots
4 jalapenos seeded
8 radishes
1/4lb cilantro
shred all and toss
Salt
pepper
miso drippings from pork belly
Lime juice
AlertMe