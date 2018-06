DENVER — A 70-year-old man with a diminished mental capacity was reported missing on Wednesday, the Denver Police Department said.

Sylvester Bridges, 70, was last seen in the 700 block of North Delaware Street, police said.

He is a black man, 6-foot and 214 pounds. He was last seen wearing a rust-colored T-shirt, rust-colored pants, blue Nike shoes and a black dress hat, police said.

Anyone who has information or sees Bridges is asked to call 720-913-2000.