416 Fire surpasses 5,100 acres, could reach homes as soon as Thursday night

HERMOSA, Colo. — The 416 Fire burning 10 miles north of Durango in southwest Colorado has surpassed 5,100 acres and could reach residences as soon as Thursday night, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire was active, especially on the northern and southern flanks, on Wednesday, aided by above-average temperatures, and windy and dry conditions.

One spot fire outside the fire line was put out on Wednesday. The fire reached the Hermosa Campground on Thursday morning.

The fire grew by nearly 1,000 acres and as of 2 a.m. Thursday, it had burned 5,103 acres near the community of Hermosa. It remains at 10 percent containment.

The fire, which started Friday, is being fought by 617 firefighters. Because the fire is so complex, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Type 1 Team will take command of the fire at 6 a.m. Saturday.

La Plata County officials issued new evacuation orders for the Hermosa area that went into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday. Officials said at 10:30 a.m. Thursday that the fire could reach residences in 12 to 36 hours.

Firefighters will defend homes by using prepositioned sprinkler systems, hose lays, engines, hand crews, backfiring and air support.

Highway 550, which is on the east side of the fire, was shut down until further notice.

Fire crews have found locations on the north flank of the fire to build fire lines to try to slow the growth.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.