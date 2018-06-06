× Wings & Whiskey

Wings & Whiskey event at Ace Eat Serve.

Date: Sunday, June 10th, 2018

Time: VIP Entry 3PM, General Admission 4PM

What: Denver’s top chefs (from Lola, Hop Alley, Cho77, FNG, Highland Tavern and more) compete for the title of Denver’s Wing King at the 5th Annual Wings & Whiskey. Featuring amazing whiskey drinks, a wing eating contest, and live music by the Buffalo Wingmen (featuring members of Euforquestra)

Benefitting: The Denver Housing Authority’s Youth Culinary Academy

Location: Ace Eat Serve – 501 E. 17th Ave, Denver 80203

Purchase tickets here.

(VIP tickets are sold out but there are GA available)