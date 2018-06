× Suspect finds spare key to gain entry into Boulder woman’s home, victim says

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police issued an alert to residents after a woman woke up to a man shining a flashlight into her face.

It happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of 22nd Street.

The victim said the suspect apologized and left the scene on foot before police arrived.

She told police she believes the suspect found a spare key that was hidden outside her home and used it to get inside.