Police name man accused of running past TSA agents into secure area at DIA

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has identified the man accused of running through a security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on Tuesday.

David Rimmer, 49, allegedly sideswiped a vehicle on Peña Boulevard and did not stop. He then continued to the airport and left his truck on the sidewalk before running into the terminal and through a security checkpoint.

A witness said he saw a man pass 15 TSA agents and go to the underground airport train station, a secure area where he was apprehended.

“A guy basically bypassed one of the closed lanes, walking through it as TSA agents were yelling at him to stop. He took off his hat and started waving his hand towards them, and continued on down the stairs into the train area,” Bryan Beulin said.

The incident caused the trains between concourses as well as the north and south security checkpoints to be shut down for 10-15 minutes, TSA said.

Police said Rimmer did not have any weapons with him and did not hurt anyone during the incident.

A DPD spokesperson said Rimmer was issued a summons for hindering transportation.

Mark Fairburn with the Colorado Department of Corrections told FOX31 that Rimmer is not in its custody as of Wednesday afternoon.