LARAMIE, Wyoming — Powerful thunderstorms produced a tornado just north of Laramie, Wyoming Wednesday evening.

FOX31 viewers shared photos of the impressive twister that developed around 6 p.m. Aaron Voos said it was about eight miles north of the city.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the storm. It said the tornado was on the ground for at least 45 minutes.

We have not heard about any damage or injuries.