Parker Days

It’s that time of year again when Parker’s Mainstreet will be transformed into a four-day festival with entertainment on three stages, a parade, carnival rides and fun for all ages, as attendance estimated at 250,000 visits Parker Days from June 7-10. It’s the 41st year of the Parker Days Festival at O’Brien Park in Parker.

Some of the highlights of Parker Days 2018 –

  • One of the largest carnivals in the state of Colorado
  • 3 stages of live music all weekend
  • Wine and Whiskey Tasting Garden
  • BMX Competition Arena
  • Slackline Competition Arena
  • 300 booth exhibitors
  • Amazing festival food booths and an incredible Food Truck Alley
  • 5,000-person mega beer garden
  • Double-decker Budweiser bar with rooftop deck
  • Trace Adkins Kick-off concert on Thursday, June 8
  • Car Show on Sunday morning
  • Pancake breakfast and community church service on Sunday
  • Street performers throughout the festival grounds
  • Drum Line exhibitions
  • Petting zoo
  • Wine & Whiskey Tasting Garden
  • 30-piece pipe and drum band in the Parker Days Parade on Saturday

When (day and time): 

Thursday, June 7 – 5:00pm

Kick-Off Concert / Carnival Sneak Peek

Trace Adkins concert on Thursday IS a ticketed event only.

 

Friday, June 8                     5:00pm

Saturday, June 9               8:45am – Parade starts on Mainstreet in downtown Parker

Sunday, June 10                9:00am start

 

Where:

Downtown Parker, Colorado

Mainstreet & Parker Road

Cost: FREE

The entire festival is FREE except food, drinks and purchases from exhibitors

