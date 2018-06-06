Parker Days
It’s that time of year again when Parker’s Mainstreet will be transformed into a four-day festival with entertainment on three stages, a parade, carnival rides and fun for all ages, as attendance estimated at 250,000 visits Parker Days from June 7-10. It’s the 41st year of the Parker Days Festival at O’Brien Park in Parker.
Some of the highlights of Parker Days 2018 –
- One of the largest carnivals in the state of Colorado
- 3 stages of live music all weekend
- Wine and Whiskey Tasting Garden
- BMX Competition Arena
- Slackline Competition Arena
- 300 booth exhibitors
- Amazing festival food booths and an incredible Food Truck Alley
- 5,000-person mega beer garden
- Double-decker Budweiser bar with rooftop deck
- Trace Adkins Kick-off concert on Thursday, June 8
- Car Show on Sunday morning
- Pancake breakfast and community church service on Sunday
- Street performers throughout the festival grounds
- Drum Line exhibitions
- Petting zoo
- Wine & Whiskey Tasting Garden
- 30-piece pipe and drum band in the Parker Days Parade on Saturday
When (day and time):
Thursday, June 7 – 5:00pm
Kick-Off Concert / Carnival Sneak Peek
Trace Adkins concert on Thursday IS a ticketed event only.
Friday, June 8 5:00pm
Saturday, June 9 8:45am – Parade starts on Mainstreet in downtown Parker
Sunday, June 10 9:00am start
Where:
Downtown Parker, Colorado
Mainstreet & Parker Road
Cost: FREE
The entire festival is FREE except food, drinks and purchases from exhibitorsAlertMe