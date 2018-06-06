× Parker Days

It’s that time of year again when Parker’s Mainstreet will be transformed into a four-day festival with entertainment on three stages, a parade, carnival rides and fun for all ages, as attendance estimated at 250,000 visits Parker Days from June 7-10. It’s the 41st year of the Parker Days Festival at O’Brien Park in Parker.

Some of the highlights of Parker Days 2018 –

One of the largest carnivals in the state of Colorado

3 stages of live music all weekend

Wine and Whiskey Tasting Garden

BMX Competition Arena

Slackline Competition Arena

300 booth exhibitors

Amazing festival food booths and an incredible Food Truck Alley

5,000-person mega beer garden

Double-decker Budweiser bar with rooftop deck

Trace Adkins Kick-off concert on Thursday, June 8

Car Show on Sunday morning

Pancake breakfast and community church service on Sunday

Street performers throughout the festival grounds

Drum Line exhibitions

Petting zoo

30-piece pipe and drum band in the Parker Days Parade on Saturday

When (day and time):

Thursday, June 7 – 5:00pm

Kick-Off Concert / Carnival Sneak Peek

Trace Adkins concert on Thursday IS a ticketed event only.

Friday, June 8 5:00pm

Saturday, June 9 8:45am – Parade starts on Mainstreet in downtown Parker

Sunday, June 10 9:00am start

Where:

Downtown Parker, Colorado

Mainstreet & Parker Road

Cost: FREE

The entire festival is FREE except food, drinks and purchases from exhibitors