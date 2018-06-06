Mom frustrated with Frontier Airlines communication after son left stranded in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- An 11-year-old flying by himself was left stranded Tuesday night after his flight to Denver was diverted. The family reached out to the Problem Solvers because Frontier never called the parents to tell them the flight was being diverted.

"It was just rough," 11-year-old Trevor Sieger said.

Trevor Seiger is finally home but the trip was not easy.

"A disaster, it turned into like a movie," Seiger's mom Rebecca Oxford said.

Frontier flight 501 was set to go from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Denver on Tuesday night until technical issues called for an emergency landing.

It was a change in plans that folks at the gate in Denver didn't even know about.

"They said I`m sorry, they`re still in the air, they`re going to land," Oxford said.

Text messages are the only reason Rebecca Oxford knew her son's flight was diverted.

"You would think they would do their due diligence and be like 'hey we`re diverting to Chicago, let's just inform the mom,'" Oxford said.

Meanwhile, Sieger was left frantic.

"I was pretty scared, it was my first time flying by myself so, I was pretty scared," Seiger said.

Trever kept sending text messages to his mom with words like, "help me please" and "scariest thing ever."

"Helpless, yeah I felt super helpless the whole time," Oxford said.

Because it was so late there were no more Frontier flights to Denver that night so Trevor would have to stay in Chicago. While an airline employee would be down the hall at the hotel, Sieger's mom said that wasn't enough. She got on the next flight available to be with her son.

"They were treating us like we were being unreasonable."

Originally, Frontier told the mom she would get a free flight back to Denver from Chicago. When the mom went to sort everything out on Wednesday morning, Frontier told her they wouldn't pay for the flight.

The Problem Solvers called Frontier and early Wednesday night, they did let us know there was a mix up and they would refund her purchase.

The family also got a $200 voucher, along with everyone else on that diverted flight.