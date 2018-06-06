Man killed in bicycle vs. vehicle crash in south Denver

DENVER — A man was killed in a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle in south Denver on Wednesday, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Evans Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive.

DPD closed westbound Evans.

The department initially said the victim had serious injuries. It later provided an update that the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

