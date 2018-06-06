× Man from Fort Collins dies, teen son missing in accident on Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — A man from Fort Collins died while trying to rescue his teenage son who was knocked off his boogie board in the surf on the coast of Oregon Wednesday.

Oregon State Police Troopers said the 17-year-old, also from Fort Collins was riding a boogie board when a wave knocked him off near the city of Rockaway Beach.

Family members on the shore could see he was in distress and his 50-year-old father went in to the water to try to save him.

A spokesperson said after several minutes, family members lost sight of both father and son.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew recovered the body of the man later Wednesday afternoon. The 17-year-old was still missing and presumed dead.

Search efforts for the teen were ongoing.