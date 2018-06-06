Man found with gunshot wounds after crashing minivan in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A man was found shot in a minivan after crashing early Wednesday morning, the Longmont Police Department said.

Officers were called to the area of Sixth Avenue and Collyer Street just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

As officers were responding, police responded to a traffic accident at Sixth Avenue and Lashley Street.

Officers did not find any victims or suspects at the scene of the reported shooting, but did find evidence of shots having been found.

At the accident scene, the adult male driver of the minivan had crashed into a parked vehicle.

The man, who was the only occupant of the minivan, had suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Longmont hospital, then to a Denver-area hospital. His condition is not known.

The man, whose name and age weren’t released, told officers he had been shot while in the area of Sixth Avenue and Collyer Street, police said.

Police do not have any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-651-8544.