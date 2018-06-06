× Man charged in stabbing death of elderly man in north Denver

DENVER — The man suspected of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old man in north Denver last week has been charged with murder, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office. Michael Sell, 48, faces four charges in all: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery and a fourth charge for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Police believe that on May 26, Sell robbed Julian Sanchez, 77, near the 5300 block of North Washington Street. The area is near the border of Denver and Adams Counties. After allegedly robbing Sanchez, Sell stabbed him and threw him out of Sanchez’s truck onto the side of the road.

Court records show Sell was arrested in Boulder County on May 30.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez had told a witness that a man who he worked with had robbed him and stabbed him. Before dying, the victim also told paramedics that “Mike” had stolen nearly $8,000 from him.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center at 8:21 a.m., about an hour and a half after 911 dispatchers received the call about an injured man on the roadside.

According to the DA’s Office, Sanchez had hired Sell to do landscaping.

“The two were driving in the victim’s truck to a home improvement store for landscaping materials when the robbery and stabbing allegedly occurred,” the office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sell is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.