Lakewood police seek information in homicide

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find the person or people who killed a 26-year-old man last week.

Police said Ivan Ocampo-Plascencia was walking on the 100 block of South Jay Street in Lakewood when he was approached by two men in a car.

An argument started between Ocampo-Plascencia and the two men. The confrontation escalated and one of the two men in the car shot Ocampo-Plasencia.

The suspects fled northbound on Jay Street in their vehicle, which is described as a maroon-and-gray SUV, likely a Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Suzuki is a late 1990s to early 2000s model. It has damage to the front grille and bumper, missing trim on the front, right wheel and a missing spare tire on the tailgate.

Police said neither the victim nor the suspects have any association with people who live on the block where the shooting happened.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact them. A tip line has been set up at: 303-763-6800. People with information can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.