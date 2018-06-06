‘Games of skill’ bill signed into law, clarifies gambling regulations

DENVER — Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne signed a bill into law on Wednesday that further clarifies Colorado regulations regarding gambling.

In April, three people were charged on 430 counts related to illegal gambling operations at three Denver gaming sites. Two of the businesses had been raided in October following a FOX31 Problem Solvers undercover investigation.

Police said the devices at those gaming centers were examples of machines that skirted Colorado’s gaming laws.

The law signed Wednesday, otherwise known as HB-18 1234, clarifies “simulated gaming activity” laws.

It also amends the definitions of terms like “gambling,” “prize” and “simulated gambling device” in Colorado law.

Simulated gambling devices are now defined to include machines that “combine the elements of chance and skill, in accordance with the Colorado constitution.”

The law also says that a simulated gambling device is unlawful if a person is paid indirectly, “or in a nonmonetary form for use of a simulated gambling device, and that time of payment (i.e. before or after the use of the device) is irrelevant.”

The bill’s bipartisan sponsors include state Rep. KC Becker, Rep. Paul Lundeen and Sen. Bob Gardner.

A full version of the bill can be viewed by clicking here.