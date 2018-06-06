Dumb Friends League Catwalk

Posted 10:06 am, June 6, 2018, by

Join The Dumb Friends League for a night to celebrate cats, beer and food at our Quebec Street Shelter. The newest cat-themed event, the Catwalk, is a 21-and-older beer tasting event for feline fanatics! Admission to the Catwalk is just $20 and includes beer tastings from local breweries at different stations where guests can learn about the various cat programs and view available cats.

Date:

Saturday, July 7, 2018

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location:
Quebec Street Shelter

For all cat lovers the Denver Dumb Friends League has and awesome program to adopt a cat. It’s the perfect time to find a furry friend for your family.

http://www.DDFL.org

(303)751-5772

AlertMe