Costco raising minimum wage to at least $14 for all hourly workers

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Costco has decided to raise its minimum wage and give raises to all of its hourly workers starting next week.

The minimum wage at Costco will increase to $14 an hour, a $1 increase for entry level positions.

The new wage is nearly double the federal minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 an hour. In Colorado, the current minimum wage is $10.20, with increases every year to make it $12 an hour by 2020.

The changes will take effect on June 11 and is expected to affect 130,000 employees.

The wholesale retailer has 14 locations in Colorado.