Cleanup to begin after possible microburst topples trees, damages house in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. -- A cleanup is underway on Wednesday morning in a Thornton neighborhood after the area was hit by very strong winds, possibly a microburst, on Tuesday night.

Trees toppled and some homes suffered some heavy damage about 6:30 p.m. when the storm came out of the blue.

A fallen tree not only did damage to the outside of a house in the Hunters Glen neighborhood, but the inside too.

The roof was heavily damaged. There's a giant home in the ceiling of the family's bedroom and bathroom, and debris is littered everywhere.

The family was home at the time just about about to have dinner.

“It was a calm wind. it came up for a little bit, then all of a sudden, the tree came down," homeowner Richard Sutton said.

Sutton and his wife and their dog were not injured. There were also reports of damage from the winds near Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.