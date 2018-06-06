Chance of gusty thunderstorms today with a cold front

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today behind a cold front. Highs reach 89 in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. And, there’s another risk for dry, gusty thunderstorms this afternoon, 3pm-9pm. The chance is 20%. The chance is higher at 30% for the Eastern Plains.

The Mountains start sunny with a slight 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

It’s back to the 90s Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be within a few degrees of the record each day. The only chance of an afternoon t-storm is Saturday at 10%.

A cold front slides in on Monday. Highs drop into the low 80s or even upper 70s. That continues on Tuesday. It looks like a dry front.

