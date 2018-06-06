Bear attacks family of 4 camping in Red Feather Lakes area

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bear attacked a family of four while they were tent camping in the Red Feather lakes area of Larimer County on Tuesday night, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded about 11 p.m. to a dispersed camping area off County Road 67J on U.S. Forest Service property.

The bear likely was attracted by food, wildlife officials said.

The bear trampled the tent and a man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Wildlife officials are trying to find the bear. Traps have been set up and all available means are being used to find and remove the bear.

RELATED: Colorado Parks and Wildlife human-bear conflict guidelines

CPW is still trying to locate the bear and has set traps in the area and is actively using all available means to locate and remove the bear immediately.

CPW would like to remind the public to be “Bear Aware” when recreating outdoors this summer. There are many resources available on CPW’s website with practical guidelines on preventing human-bear conflicts.