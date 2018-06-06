Aurora mom worried about daughter effectively stuck in Guatemala after volcano eruption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Tracy Taylor spends her mornings connecting listeners as a radio personality but now the Aurora mom is taking even more time lately to connect with her middle daughter, Jillian, especially after an unexpected eruption over the weekend.

Her daughter left for a mission service trip to Guatemala with classmates from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora. A day later, the Fuego Volcano erupted.

“The images we’re seeing on the news are terrifying!” Taylor said. “I mean you’re seeing whole families trying to flea from this volcano.”

Ash covered the area where Taylor’s daughter was supposed to be working, so the group improvised, helping communities further away. Families are getting several blog posts per day from staff on site, and they’ve even connected with the US Embassy in Guatemala.

“My inner mom is screaming, but the airport is officially closed and there’s absolutely nothing we can do in Denver,” Taylor said.

At this point, Taylor says the students are starting to wear masks, to prevent breathing in ash from being in the area. Taylor says her daughter is in good spirits, and even went hiking with the group to see the plumes from Fuego.

“Jillian is acting like it’s 150 miles away,” Taylor said. “The way she talks like it’s 10 miles away.”