Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at Denver summit

DENVER — United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak on Friday at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The summit, hosted by Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute, touts itself as the largest gathering of conservatives outside Washington, D.C. It will take place at the Colorado Convention Center.

According to the event’s website, the two-day program includes speakers, workshops and panels. The goal of the summit is to “advance faith, family, and freedom for our future.”

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Sen. Cory Gardner and conservative blogger Matt Walsh are listed among the people speaking along with Sessions.

The summit begins Friday morning and ends Saturday evening.