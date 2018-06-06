90-degree hot streak continues in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wednesday was another 90-degree day in Denver and on the Front Range. A few gusty storms will try to form on the Front Range tonight with better chances staying on the northeast Plains.

The northeast Plains have a chance to see scattered strong-to-severe storms this afternoon and evening with the threat of gusty winds and hail.

The heat will continue on Thursday with more temperatures in the 90s expected. Denver's afternoon high temperature will be around 92 degrees. There will be breezy winds and a 10 percent chance of an isolated storm in the afternoon.

The eastern Plains will have a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon. Storms there could contain strong winds and large hail.

The 90 degree heat is here to stay for the next few days. Here's tomorrow's high temperatures #cowx pic.twitter.com/TCsymlU9Ck — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 6, 2018

Dry weather will move in for Friday with more high temperatures in the 90s. The 90s will stay for the weekend with a 10 percent chance of storms on Saturday and dry conditions on Sunday.

Thankfully, a cool-down will move in to start the next work week. Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-80s and dry.

