416 Fire north of Durango surpasses 4,000 acres; containment at 10 percent

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Warm, drier and windy weather has fueled a 1,000-acre increase in a wildfire burning in north of Durango in southwest Colorado.

Fire officials expect more of the same weather conditions and additional fire growth on Wednesday.

The wildfire, dubbed the 416 Fire, burning about 10 miles north of Durango in the San Juan National Forest has burned 4,105 acres. It remained 10 percent contained.

The fire spread to the south Tuesday, prompting La Plata County officials to issue new pre-evacuation orders for an area east of the small community of Hermosa.

About 1,500 residents in the area have been evacuated because of the fire, which began Friday.

The number of firefighters on the fire has grown to nearly 600.

Highway 550 is open for through traffic until 6 p.m. and a community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Silverton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.