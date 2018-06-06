4-year-old girl dies after weight falls on her at Greeley home

GREELEY, Colo. — A 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive with a large weight on her on Sunday, Greeley police said on Wednesday.

Aaliya Marie Montoya was playing in a garage with her sibling and cousin in a home in the 1800 block of 30th Street Road. Her father and uncle were inside the home at the time.

When one of the other children alerted the adults, they came into the garage and found Aaliya unresponsive with a large weight from a barbell set lying on top of her, according to the preliminary investigation.

They take took her to North Colorado Medical Center where police responded to the report of a girl who was unresponsive and not breathing.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office has not released the manner of death.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play and say they’ve obtained evidence consistent with the preliminary investigation.