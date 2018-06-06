’13 Reasons Why’ renewed for season 3 by Netflix

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix has renewed the popular drama “13 Reasons Why” for a third season in 2019, the streaming service announced in a video on Tuesday.

Season two of “13 Reasons Why” premiered on the streaming service last month. According to Deadline, the second season drew an average minute audience of 2.6 million in the U.S. during the first three days .

Season one of the show focused on Hannah Baker, a teenager who committed suicide. In the show, Baker leaves 13 audio recordings — each one addressed to a person who she feels played a role in her decision to end her own life.

The second chapter of the show focused on the aftermath, looked at the trial to determine if the high school was liable, and tackled issues such as gun violence.

When the show returns for season three, it will likely be without original star Katherine Langford, who plays Baker, according to Deadline.

Season three is expected to start filming later this year.