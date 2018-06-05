Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for homicide-DUI

AURORA — An Aurora woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for vehicular homicide-DUI and leaving the scene of an accident last December.

Antonio Colson, 36, was struck by a black Land Rover driven by Prisma Rodriguez-Ramirez, 22, near East Colfax Avenue and Nome Street in Aurora on December 30.

Colson was crossing Nome Street with his wife at about 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle travelling westbound on East Colfax struck him and barely missed his wife, according to the Adams and Broomfield District Attorney’s Office. Colson died of his injuries.

Rodriguez-Ramirez sped away from the scene, but then turned off her headlights and returned to the scene.

She claimed to not know she had hit anyone, but the impact was so hard it caused Colson to fly 60 feet into the air, broke one of her headlights and crushed her car door.

She had been drinking beer and tequila shots and had a blood alcohol content of 0.172, officials said.

An Adams County jury convicted Rodriguez-Ramirez of vehicular homicide DUI and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, both Class 3 felonies, in March.

In imposing the maximum 12-year sentence, Adams County District Judge Don Quick questioned whether the defendant had taken responsibility for her actions. He noted that after she was arrested for vehicular homicide, she told police she didn’t want to have to spend New Year’s Eve in jail.

Deputy District Attorney Ashley Wiener told the court that the defendant lacked remorse and at the time of the accident had just completed a reckless driving class and knew the dangers of driving while intoxicated.