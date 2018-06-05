Wildfire north of Durango burns down to highway

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A wildfire burning in southwest Colorado has grown by another 600 acres but no homes or structures have been lost.

The fire burning about 10 miles north of Durango in the San Juan National Forest remains at 10 percent containment.

More than 400 firefighters supported by six helicopters and two air tankers are fighting the 416 Fire that has burned about 4.6 square miles.

The cause of the fire, which began Friday, is under investigation.

Here’s the morning update from #416Fire: 2,933 acres; 10% contained. Focus on southern flank today. Details: https://t.co/E2POvQGS8e pic.twitter.com/6jam85uGjC — La Plata County, CO (@LaPlataCountyCO) June 5, 2018

Fire spokesman Neal Kephart said the fire on Monday burned down to Highway 550, but firefighters have so far prevented it from crossing the road by aggressively attacking any spot fires that start on the other side of the road.