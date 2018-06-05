Wheat Ridge High School students shocked to learn classmate killed after attempted carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- Classmates of Alex Burger said they were shocked to learn he was killed after investigators said he tried to steal a car near Bailey and when confronted by someone about it, stabbed that person before getting shot.

Investigators said the incident happened Sunday. Investigators said Burger tried to steal someone's car along County Road 70 near Echo Valley Ranch.

That person got away and alerted a worker at the ranch. That ranch worker confronted Burger and investigators said a violent confrontation ensued. Investigators said Burger stabbed the ranch worker. Burger was shot. He ran but law enforcement eventually caught him. He died from his gunshot wound while in custody.

Maeleen Holt said she was shocked to learn Burger was involved. Holt said she went to school with Holt since 7th grade. She remembers him as a positive person and a caring friend.

"He was never getting into trouble. He was the kid walking round with a smile on this face and made sure everyone was OK," said Holt. "He made everyone feel accepted and he was there for me in times of need and he helped everyone else out."

Jefferson County School District sent this statement about Burger's death: “We are all saddened when one of our students leaves this world; it is difficult to accept the loss of a young life, and the loss of so much potential. Our thoughts are with Alex’s family and the Wheat Ridge High School community at this painful time.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now the lead agency in this case.