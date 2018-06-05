× Small wildfire burning near Bailey, some residents on pre-evacuation alert

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire near the Park County/Jefferson County line put a few residents on alert to be ready to leave their homes Tuesday night.

The Platte Canyon Fire Protection District said it had burned about 3.5 acres near Holmes Gulch Way in the Bailey area as of 9 p.m.

Crews from several fire departments were working on containing the fire.

The cause was unknown, although there were reports of lightning in the area when the fire was first reported a little before 5 p.m.