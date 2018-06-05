Sheriff’s office seeks to store long-range rifles at 2 remote Boulder County schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking permission to store long-range rifles inside two remote schools.

It comes as the office tries to speed up response times in the event of a school shooting.

School resource officers currently store long-range rifles inside their vehicles. The change would allow the rifles to be kept inside a locked safe somewhere inside the school.

The sheriff's office said the response times to Niwot and Lyons can take more than 15 minutes.

In the event of a school shooting, a resource officer might not have access to their vehicle, meaning they would only have a handgun to protect students.

The Douglas County School District purchased a number of rifles for armed security officers a few years ago.

However, those are stored inside a security office off school grounds.

The idea is receiving mixed reaction from parents, with some questioning the safety of having the guns stored there. Others are questioning how much help it would actually provide.

The proposal will be voted on by the St. Vrain Valley School District board. Before that, there will be meeting where parents can ask questions.

The first meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lyons Middle School. A second meeting will happen Thursday at Sunset Middle School in Longmont.