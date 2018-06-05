Police locate disabled man who went missing from Westminster home without medications

WESTMINSTER — The search for a Westminster man who went missing from his home early Tuesday morning was located by the afternoon.

Before he was found, Anthony Sheppard was last known to be at his residence in the 7500 block of Clay Street around 2:45 a.m.

Original story information can be found below.

Sheppard has several disabilities which require medication, including diabetes. He reportedly left home without any of his necessary medication, said Westminster police.

Sheppard is 5-feet-5 and weighs 300 pounds. He has brown and grey hair and brown eyes, he also has a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a plain white t-shirt underneath a black collared shirt. He was also wearing grey sweat pants, one blue Velcro shoe and one grey shoe

Sheppard walks with a cane, usually on his right side.

Anyone who has seen Anthony or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Westminster Police Department 303-658-4360.