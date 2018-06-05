Near-record heat to continue into weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's going to be a scorcher on Tuesday with a near-record high of 94 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The record high is 95 degrees set in 1946. There will be lots of sunshine early then a 10 percent chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm.

The mountains can expect morning sun and a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

A cold front arrives Wednesday and highs will drop into the upper 80s with a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

That's the best chance of moisture for the next seven days.

It's back to 90s on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be mostly dry with only 10 percent chances of afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorms.

Wildfire danger will be increasing as hot, dry weather dominates through the weekend.

