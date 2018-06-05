Masterpiece baker looking forward to “doing weddings” again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- In his first interview with a Denver television station since the landmark Supreme Court decision, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Philips said going forward he believes "it's hopefully going to be really good."

Phillips said the one thing he was looking forward to the most was being able to "do the work that I do without the fear or punishment from the government."

Phillips expressed immense thanks to supporters who appeared at the cake shop over the last 24 hours saying, "It just shows how important people think this case is."

Phillips, who appeared via satellite from New York City with FOX31 political anchor Joe St. George, spoke to how difficult the past six years have been saying it has "been incredibly difficult. Sometimes we've had death threats and emails and phone calls."

As for whether or not Phillips will again bake wedding cakes he said, "We are really looking forward to to doing weddings."

Phillips' attorney, Kristen Waggoner with the Alliance Defending Freedom, was more confident it would happen -- and soon.

"Yes he can - the court said the kind of religious hostility that the commission engaged in has no place in a pluralistic society," Waggoner said.

"Let's say another same sex couple comes into his bake shop in Lakewood off Wadsworth and say I want a wedding cake could Jack say no?" St. George asked the attorney.

"Yes we do believe Jack can continue to make decisions based on what the message is he is being asked to do," Waggoner said.

As far as the critics of the decision, "Some people say your beliefs are outdated why couldn't you accept Charlie Craig and David Mullins for who they are?" St. George asked.

"I do accept them for who they are -- I accept every body who comes in my shop - I don't create cakes with every message that people ask me to create - this is one that goes against the cores of my faith," Phillips said.

"I tried to apologize to them - I would sell them anything else in my shop," Phillips added.

Phillips' cake shop in Lakewood will open up again on Thursday -- he is inviting supporters to stop in and say hello then.